Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 18,589 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 315,094 shares.The stock last traded at $31.12 and had previously closed at $31.15.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SJR. CIBC raised their target price on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shaw Communications in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.02 and its 200 day moving average is $29.57.

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.0791 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Shaw Communications by 1,666.7% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shaw Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Shaw Communications by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 22.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

