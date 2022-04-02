Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) Price Target Lowered to $4.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $4.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SHPW. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Shapeways from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Shapeways from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shapeways from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Shapeways from $5.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday.

Get Shapeways alerts:

Shares of Shapeways stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.26. 253,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,567. Shapeways has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $12.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.98.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHPW. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shapeways during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,775,000. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Shapeways by 1,133.0% during the 4th quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 629,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 578,261 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Shapeways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $526,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shapeways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Shapeways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Shapeways Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shapeways Inc is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc, formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shapeways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shapeways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.