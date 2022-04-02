Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) Price Target Lowered to $4.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $4.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SHPW. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Shapeways from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Shapeways from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shapeways from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Shapeways from $5.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday.
Shares of Shapeways stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.26. 253,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,567. Shapeways has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $12.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.98.
Shapeways Company Profile (Get Rating)
Shapeways Inc is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc, formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shapeways (SHPW)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Shapeways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shapeways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.