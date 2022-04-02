Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $612.18

Shares of Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 612.18 ($8.02) and traded as high as GBX 625.50 ($8.19). Shaftesbury shares last traded at GBX 617.50 ($8.09), with a volume of 333,298 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Shaftesbury from GBX 630 ($8.25) to GBX 650 ($8.51) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.17) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.50) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Shaftesbury from GBX 660 ($8.65) to GBX 650 ($8.51) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.34) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shaftesbury has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 635 ($8.32).

The company has a market cap of £2.35 billion and a PE ratio of -11.77. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 595.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 611.87.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

