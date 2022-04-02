SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SGS SA is an inspection, verification, testing and certification company. The Company provides specialized business solutions that improve quality, safety, productivity and reduces risk. Its portfolio of services includes agricultural services, minerals services, oil, gas and chemicals services, life science services, consumer testing services, systems and services certification, industrial services, environmental services, automotive services, government and institutions services. SGS SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SGSOY. Credit Suisse Group lowered SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded SGS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SGS to CHF 3,150 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,150.00.

SGS stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day moving average is $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.36. SGS has a 12 month low of $25.91 and a 12 month high of $33.82.

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Connectivity & Products (C&P); Health & Nutrition (H&N); Industries & Environment (I&E); Natural Resources (NR); Knowledge (Kn). The Connectivity & Products segment includes Electrical and Electronic goods, Softlines, Hardlines and Trade Facilitation.

