Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sesen Bio Inc. is a late-stage company developing next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. The company’s product portfolio includes Vicinium(TM) which is in its clinical trial, treats high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Sesen Bio Inc., formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sesen Bio in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ SESN opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $119.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.69. Sesen Bio has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $6.04.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sesen Bio will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SESN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sesen Bio by 3,442.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 185,070 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sesen Bio by 9,763.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Sesen Bio by 213.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 24,041 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

About Sesen Bio (Get Rating)

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

