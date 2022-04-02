Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SESN opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.69. Sesen Bio has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $6.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85.

Sesen Bio ( NASDAQ:SESN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts predict that Sesen Bio will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SESN. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 9.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sesen Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 9,763.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 13.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 108,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

