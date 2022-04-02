Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of SRG stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.99. 348,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,439. Seritage Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $20.08. The stock has a market cap of $566.78 million, a PE ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.03.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 155.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 128,716 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,005,000 after acquiring an additional 111,604 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 296.7% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 134,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 100,283 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 155,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 68,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 511,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,591,000 after acquiring an additional 48,919 shares in the last quarter. 71.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

