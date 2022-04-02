Seplat Petroleum Development (LON:SEPL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $103.71

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 103.71 ($1.36) and traded as high as GBX 111.46 ($1.46). Seplat Petroleum Development shares last traded at GBX 108.50 ($1.42), with a volume of 600,121 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 103.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 92.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £622.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Seplat Petroleum Development’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.69%.

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria. It operates a seven oil and gas blocks in the Niger Delta region. The company holds 45% interest in the OML 4 that covers an area of 267 km2; OML 38 covering an area of 2,094 km2; OML 41 that covers an area of 291 km2; and OML 40, which covers an area of 498 km2 located onshore within the Niger Delta.

