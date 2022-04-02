Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,426,215.07 in Stock

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 17,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.83 per share, with a total value of $1,426,215.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 30th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 29,015 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.80 per share, with a total value of $2,460,472.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 20,523 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $1,633,630.80.

SXT opened at $85.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $106.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 58.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

