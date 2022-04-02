Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ST. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

ST traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.56. 1,117,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,801. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $49.94 and a one year high of $65.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $934.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $6,789,941.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ST. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,168,000 after buying an additional 280,996 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,370,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,452,000 after purchasing an additional 32,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 36,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

