Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ST. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.
ST traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.56. 1,117,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,801. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $49.94 and a one year high of $65.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $6,789,941.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ST. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,168,000 after buying an additional 280,996 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,370,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,452,000 after purchasing an additional 32,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 36,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sensata Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.
