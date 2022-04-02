SenesTech’s (SNES) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNES opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.47. SenesTech has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $1.92.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SenesTech by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 19,879 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SenesTech by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SenesTech by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 18,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SenesTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 10.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

