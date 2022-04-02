Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Receives $83.27 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.27.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of Semtech stock traded down $1.56 on Friday, reaching $67.78. The stock had a trading volume of 616,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,474. Semtech has a 1 year low of $57.97 and a 1 year high of $94.92. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.34.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.34 million. Semtech had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 17.89%. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total value of $261,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $98,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,400 shares of company stock worth $4,107,858 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Semtech by 117.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after buying an additional 56,242 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Semtech by 4.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 166,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after buying an additional 7,017 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Semtech by 27.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Semtech during the third quarter valued at $741,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Semtech by 153.8% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

