SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 131,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,936 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $8,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,883,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,675,000 after purchasing an additional 53,113 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,078,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 995,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,674,000 after purchasing an additional 106,556 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 124.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 773,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,872,000 after purchasing an additional 428,630 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 4.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 661,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,199,000 after purchasing an additional 28,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $61.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.59. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $54.03 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $501.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEIC. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

SEI Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.