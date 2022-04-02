SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEASGet Rating) will report $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.26. SeaWorld Entertainment posted earnings of ($0.57) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 159.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $5.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEASGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.59. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 639.40%. The firm had revenue of $370.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 140.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SEAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 6,298 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $465,296.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 413 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $26,828.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,640 shares of company stock valued at $629,682 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,142.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000.

NYSE:SEAS traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.32. 839,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,223. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.70. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $41.94 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 2.20.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

