Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Seanergy Maritime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHIP opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $176.11 million, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.36. Seanergy Maritime has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.11.

Seanergy Maritime ( NASDAQ:SHIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The shipping company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $56.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHIP. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 1,635.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,375,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065,735 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,354,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after buying an additional 1,033,336 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,378,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,404,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 21,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,356,250 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 1,350,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

