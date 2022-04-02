Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Short Interest Up 33.3% in March

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Scully Royalty stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. Scully Royalty has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from Scully Royalty’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 1.75%.
About Scully Royalty (Get Rating)
Scully Royalty Ltd. is a merchant bank company, which provides financial services and facilitates structured trade for corporations and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore Royalty, Industrial Equity, Merkanti Holding, and All Other. The Iron Ore segment Royalty includes interest in an iron ore mine.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Scully Royalty (SRL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
Receive News & Ratings for Scully Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scully Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.