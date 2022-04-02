Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Short Interest Up 33.3% in March

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Scully Royalty stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. Scully Royalty has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from Scully Royalty’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 1.75%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Scully Royalty stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Scully Royalty Ltd. ( NYSE:SRL Get Rating ) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.50% of Scully Royalty worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 37.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scully Royalty Ltd. is a merchant bank company, which provides financial services and facilitates structured trade for corporations and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore Royalty, Industrial Equity, Merkanti Holding, and All Other. The Iron Ore segment Royalty includes interest in an iron ore mine.

