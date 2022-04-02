Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Shares Gap Up to $20.05

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.05, but opened at $20.60. Scorpio Tankers shares last traded at $20.80, with a volume of 370 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.21.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.81.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.19 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently -9.32%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 12,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

