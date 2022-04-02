Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on STNG. Bank of America raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.21.

STNG stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.70. 1,302,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,677. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.65. Scorpio Tankers has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 43.35% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,863,000 after purchasing an additional 66,059 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 38.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 895,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,608,000 after acquiring an additional 247,474 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 595,276 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after acquiring an additional 110,600 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 509,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 64,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 1.0% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 494,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

