Schubert & Co Takes $390,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,512 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000. Verizon Communications makes up 0.4% of Schubert & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.1% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 11,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 43,142 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.4% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 17,400 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 24.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 684,848 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,989,000 after buying an additional 134,097 shares during the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $52.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.71.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

