Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Given New GBX 3,720 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,920 ($51.35) to GBX 3,720 ($48.73) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schroders from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Schroders in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,579 ($46.88) to GBX 3,544 ($46.42) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schroders has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,792.75.

Get Schroders alerts:

Shares of SHNWF stock opened at $42.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.16. Schroders has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $53.05.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.