Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Price Target Cut to €175.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €180.00 ($197.80) to €175.00 ($192.31) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SBGSY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €150.00 ($164.84) to €160.00 ($175.82) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider Electric S.E. has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.00.

OTCMKTS SBGSY traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $34.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,009,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,194. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $40.45.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

