Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

SLB has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Schlumberger from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Schlumberger from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.30.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.69. 12,210,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,638,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $46.27.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.88%.

In related news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $324,268.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $995,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,451 shares of company stock worth $4,190,908 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

