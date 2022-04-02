SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $376.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.23.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $350.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.60 and a beta of 0.41. SBA Communications has a one year low of $274.60 and a one year high of $391.15.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.77 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.29%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,260 shares of company stock worth $1,404,992 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 75.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,757,000 after purchasing an additional 417,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SBA Communications by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 949,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,712,000 after acquiring an additional 15,804 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 110.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in SBA Communications by 12.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 6,560.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

