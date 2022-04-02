SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 882 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,992 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBAC stock opened at $350.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.60 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.71. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $274.60 and a fifty-two week high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). SBA Communications had a net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SBAC shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $379.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.23.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

