Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine Sells 25,000 Shares

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.48, for a total transaction of C$437,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,185,375.
Shares of SIS opened at C$17.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 92.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.02. Savaria Co. has a 52 week low of C$16.66 and a 52 week high of C$22.63.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 260.32%.
About Savaria (Get Rating)
Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.
Read More
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.