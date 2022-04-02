Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine Sells 25,000 Shares

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.48, for a total transaction of C$437,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,185,375.

Shares of SIS opened at C$17.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 92.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.02. Savaria Co. has a 52 week low of C$16.66 and a 52 week high of C$22.63.

Get Savaria alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 260.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SIS shares. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Savaria in a research note on Friday, March 25th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Savaria from C$24.50 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Savaria from C$26.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Savaria from C$24.50 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Savaria in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.00.

About Savaria (Get Rating)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.