Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SRPT has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $82.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 1.32. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $101.24.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $201.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.48 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 59.67% and a negative return on equity of 69.28%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -5.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,961,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 415.0% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 21,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 17,626 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $540,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $970,000. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $360,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sarepta Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

