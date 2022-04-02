SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SAP by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 23,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in SAP by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in SAP by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SAP by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period.

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of SAP stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $110.63. 748,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,259. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $104.14 and a 1-year high of $151.48. The company has a market cap of $135.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.40.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.90%. On average, research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.57.

SAP Profile (Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.