Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $15.00 to $14.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.97.
SAND opened at $8.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.64 and a beta of 0.99. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $9.31.
About Sandstorm Gold (Get Rating)
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.
