Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $15.00 to $14.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.97.

SAND opened at $8.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.64 and a beta of 0.99. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $9.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 221.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,835,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,793 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,277,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,145,000 after acquiring an additional 608,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,011,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 436,343 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,619,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,610,000 after buying an additional 405,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 4,023.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 387,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 377,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

