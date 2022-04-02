Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

IOT stock opened at $16.30 on Thursday. Samsara has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $31.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.85.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $807,523.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth $1,014,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth $422,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

