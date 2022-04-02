Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IOT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair started coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Samsara in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $807,523.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Brandywine Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IOT traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,499. Samsara has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.85.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

