Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.70.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Shares of Sally Beauty stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.48. 1,274,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,351. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.08. Sally Beauty has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $25.66.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.34 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 125.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sally Beauty will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,629,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,003,000 after buying an additional 1,789,399 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $18,587,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 302.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 763,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,858,000 after acquiring an additional 573,719 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,885,000 after acquiring an additional 443,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 15,406,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,604,000 after acquiring an additional 432,093 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.