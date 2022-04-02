salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,803 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $151,632,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 2.6% in the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% during the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,007,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,495,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $184.44 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.56.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $581,877.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,717 shares of company stock valued at $29,688,195 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on salesforce.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

