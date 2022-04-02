Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Short Interest Down 23.8% in March

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 480,900 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the February 28th total of 630,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 467,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
NASDAQ SLRX remained flat at $$0.40 on Friday. 224,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,388. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.19.
Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 187.50% and a negative return on equity of 29.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.
About Salarius Pharmaceuticals
Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma.
