Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Saia from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.00.

Get Saia alerts:

Shares of Saia stock opened at $233.72 on Thursday. Saia has a 12-month low of $187.02 and a 12-month high of $365.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $273.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.57.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. Saia had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $617.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Saia will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 3,924 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total value of $1,114,926.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total transaction of $4,346,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,524 shares of company stock worth $5,623,116. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $98,135,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Saia by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,092,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,042,265,000 after buying an additional 25,387 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter worth $1,570,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter worth $202,000.

About Saia (Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.