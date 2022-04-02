Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 13,272 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,272 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $4,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 233.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 42,005 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 6,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $205,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,780,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $107,541,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

TRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trinity Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.82.

NYSE:TRN opened at $34.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.30. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $35.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.49.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $472.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently 49.73%.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

