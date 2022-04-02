Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 13,262 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,262 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $4,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 109,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,437,000 after acquiring an additional 19,639 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 572,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,506,000 after acquiring an additional 53,814 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth approximately $940,000. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth approximately $784,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in DaVita by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DVA. StockNews.com lowered shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

DVA stock opened at $114.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.38 and a 12 month high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. DaVita had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

