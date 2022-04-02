Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) by 1,049.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,408 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sun Country Airlines were worth $4,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNCY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,171,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,302,000 after buying an additional 646,668 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 13.3% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,299,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,659,000 after purchasing an additional 387,042 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 62.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 903,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,319,000 after purchasing an additional 347,339 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 17.3% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 892,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,921,000 after purchasing an additional 131,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,354,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Country Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Shares of SNCY stock opened at $26.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $44.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $172.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.24 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $28,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William Trousdale sold 22,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $554,399.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,273 shares of company stock worth $2,195,585.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

