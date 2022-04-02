Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.04 Million Holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) by 120.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 151,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,755 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $5,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,606,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $904,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mark Zagorski acquired 17,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.64 per share, for a total transaction of $457,571.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 28,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $830,408.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,507 shares of company stock valued at $4,280,259.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DV. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on DoubleVerify from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DoubleVerify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.47.

DV opened at $25.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 143.83. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.95 and a 12 month high of $48.42.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.13 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

