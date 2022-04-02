Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.56 Million Stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,078 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $4,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 540,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,754,000 after purchasing an additional 206,990 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in MYR Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,510,000 after buying an additional 7,555 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,192,000 after buying an additional 14,798 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,566,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,523,000 after acquiring an additional 27,552 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $95.24 on Friday. MYR Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.89 and a 1-year high of $121.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.89. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.74 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 17.57%. MYR Group’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MYRG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MYR Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

