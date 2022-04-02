Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $5,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Insperity by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,961,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,445,000 after acquiring an additional 542,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Insperity by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,925,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $545,466,000 after acquiring an additional 199,960 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Insperity by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,842,000 after acquiring an additional 13,948 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Insperity by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,845,000 after acquiring an additional 84,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Insperity by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 511,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,696,000 after acquiring an additional 108,421 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.08.

NYSE NSP opened at $102.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $82.82 and a one year high of $129.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.10.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 193.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.43%.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

