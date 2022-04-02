Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.31

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.31 and last traded at $7.38, with a volume of 26823 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.62.

Several research firms have commented on RSI. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum cut shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.54.

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $130.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSI. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,748,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 55.7% in the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,533,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,684 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,527,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 3,037.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,203,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

