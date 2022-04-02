Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for M&G (LON:MNG)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of M&G (LON:MNG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on the stock.
MNG has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on M&G from GBX 225 ($2.95) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded M&G to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 215 ($2.82) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 237 ($3.10) target price on shares of M&G in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 217 ($2.84) target price on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 239.71 ($3.14).
Shares of LON:MNG traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 222.60 ($2.92). 7,665,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,621,892. M&G has a 52 week low of GBX 168.69 ($2.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 254.30 ($3.33). The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.80. The company has a market cap of £5.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 213.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 205.06.
M&G Company Profile (Get Rating)
M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.
