Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Acquired by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 48.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.34.

Shares of RY traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.74. The stock had a trading volume of 639,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,330. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.27. The company has a market capitalization of $155.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $91.14 and a 52 week high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 28.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.944 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

