Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ROP. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

NYSE ROP traded up $4.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $476.95. 397,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $449.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $463.17. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $412.20 and a 12-month high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,051,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $978,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,274,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

