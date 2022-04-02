Robex Resources (CVE:RBX) Trading Up 10.2%

Shares of Robex Resources Inc. (CVE:RBX – Get Rating) were up 10.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 2,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 80,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.37. The stock has a market cap of C$194.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.41.

About Robex Resources (CVE:RBX)

Robex Resources Inc, a junior operation and exploration mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold deposits. The company operates the Nampala mining permit located in southern Mali. It also holds four exploration permits, including Mininko and Kamasso exploration permits located in southern Mali; and Sanoula and Kolomba exploration permits situated in west Mali.

