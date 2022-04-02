RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Down to $1.91

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.91, but opened at $1.85. RLX Technology shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 359,445 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RLX. Citigroup decreased their target price on RLX Technology from $11.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLX Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RLX Technology ( NYSE:RLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $298.84 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that RLX Technology Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IDG China Venture Capital Fund V Associates L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,269,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of RLX Technology by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,057,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,933 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,976,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,910,000 after buying an additional 465,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 91.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,042,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,754,000 after buying an additional 2,880,438 shares during the period. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,159,000. Institutional investors own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

