Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5,132.74

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5,132.74 ($67.24) and traded as high as GBX 6,241 ($81.75). Rio Tinto Group shares last traded at GBX 6,225 ($81.54), with a volume of 1,959,215 shares trading hands.

RIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 5,300 ($69.43) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,240 ($68.64) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($55.02) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($72.05) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.77) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,420.83 ($71.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of £100.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,676.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,132.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a GBX 352.32 ($4.62) dividend. This represents a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.69%.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($71.97), for a total value of £576,045.90 ($754,579.38).

About Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

