RH (NYSE:RH) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $6.98 Per Share

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for RH in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.98 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $7.09. William Blair also issued estimates for RH’s Q3 2023 earnings at $7.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $25.25 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $5.63 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $7.46 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $7.72 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $6.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $27.00 EPS.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on RH from $723.00 to $528.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on RH from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price target on RH from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on RH from $539.00 to $466.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $598.76.
RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.50 million. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.07 earnings per share.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of RH by 73.1% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in RH in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in RH in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of RH by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.
About RH (Get Rating)
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
