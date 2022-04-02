RH (NYSE:RH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on RH from $480.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on RH from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.76.

Shares of RH traded down $5.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $320.54. 1,676,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.75. RH has a 12-month low of $317.89 and a 12-month high of $744.56. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $378.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $521.27.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that RH will post 26.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in RH by 73.1% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RH during the third quarter worth $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in RH during the third quarter worth $37,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in RH by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in RH during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

