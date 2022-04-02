ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ReWalk Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get ReWalk Robotics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RWLK opened at $1.17 on Thursday. ReWalk Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.90.

ReWalk Robotics ( NASDAQ:RWLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 16.05% and a negative net margin of 213.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 154,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $156,358.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 584,046 shares of company stock valued at $599,173. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 23.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 523,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 98,600 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth about $896,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,224 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 60,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

About ReWalk Robotics (Get Rating)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ReWalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReWalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.